A huge Twitter hack appears to be underway
Elon Musk and crypto exchanges targeted
The Twitter accounts of many the largest cryptocurrency exchanges and influences appear to have been hacked, along with Elon Musk and others. They're directing people to make bitcoin donations. Some on the list:
- Cz
- Binance
- Gemini
- Bitlord
- Coindesk
- Justin sun
- Kucoin
- Coinbase
- Charlie lee(Satoshi lite)
- Gate.io
- Angelobtc
- Tron
- Bitcoin
It's tough to imagine that the were hacked individually. Rather this looks like it's something internally via twitter or some third party service involved with twitter. That looks bad for the company.
Let me tell you, if I wanted to make money and could hack Elon's account, I would be buying TSLA puts/calls, rather than asking for Bitcoin donations.