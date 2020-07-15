A huge Twitter hack appears to be underway

Elon Musk and crypto exchanges targeted

The Twitter accounts of many the largest cryptocurrency exchanges and influences appear to have been hacked, along with Elon Musk and others. They're directing people to make bitcoin donations. Some on the list:





Cz

Binance

Gemini

Bitlord

Coindesk

Justin sun

Kucoin

Coinbase

Charlie lee(Satoshi lite)

Gate.io

Angelobtc

Tron

Bitcoin

It's tough to imagine that the were hacked individually. Rather this looks like it's something internally via twitter or some third party service involved with twitter. That looks bad for the company.







Let me tell you, if I wanted to make money and could hack Elon's account, I would be buying TSLA puts/calls, rather than asking for Bitcoin donations.





