The remarks are in response to the IP data out earlier:

Japan Industrial Production for June 2021 +6.2% m/m (preliminary) (vs. expected 5.0%) Says the global chip shortage is continuing Says the global chip shortage is continuing

but its impact is easing

which has helped auto output to rebound sharply in June

Headlines via Reuters





I'm not sure what this official is trying to say. I guess it is that there are more chips becoming available ... maybe no one else is confused and its just me.