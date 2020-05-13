A key transportation hub in China will temporarily suspend passenger services
Chinese state media reports that Jilin Railway Station, key transportation hub for northeastern Jilin province's Jilin city, will temporarily suspend passenger services
North eastern China has been hit by a fresh wave of coronavirus cases this week.
Shulan, a city in Northeast China's Jilin Province has declared wartime control mode. On Sunday raised it alert level to the highest possible - reported 11 locally transmitted cases on Sunday. Lockdowns imposed.
Jilin taking measures now also.