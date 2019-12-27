A light data docket in the European morning today

Not much on the agenda as we wind down towards the last few days of 2019





If you recall at the start of this year, the greenback also found itself on the losing side during the first few days so it could be attributed to light flows for the time being.





That said, the typical year-end dollar demand rush this year isn't as prevalent and obvious as per what we have seen in previous years:







Last year, those in need for the greenback did their "shopping" a little earlier and the most noticeable rush also came during a similar period around late September/early October. Last year, those in need for the greenback did their "shopping" a little earlier and the most noticeable rush also came during a similar period around late September/early October.





Anyway, back to the agenda today. There isn't much to shake things up as we'll have:





0900 GMT - Credit Suisse December investor sentiment survey

0900 GMT - ECB publishes its economic bulletin

0930 GMT - UK Finance November mortgage approvals, credit data

Major currencies have been somewhat active since overnight trading with dollar weakness being a bit of theme and that is carrying over to today as well.