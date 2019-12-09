A little more on that jump in Q3 GDP for Japan

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japanese economic growth surprised to the upside in the sept September quarter, the data is here:

For the they y/y, the economy 1.8% in July-September,, much much stroinger than the preliminary which had it at 0.2%

A few points to note:
domestic demand held up
exports were weak again (slowing global growth, trade tensions persisting)
capital expenditure improved sharply
private consumption also had a solid expansion
fourth consecutive quarter of GDP growth

I noted in the data post that there may well have been 'front loading' of spending ahead of the October 1 sales tax hike - worse than expected October household spending and retail sales figures are suggestive of this, Q4 GDP might not be so rosy. Japan's cabinet approved a $122 billion fiscal package last week, so that'll be some offset. 


