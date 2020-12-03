A little revision to OPEC+ perhaps...

Delegates may be targeting gradual rise starting in January

Headline from OPEC + delegates are now looking for January start for production cuts of 0.5M BPD. Earlier, the headlines looked toward February





According to sources the proposal from January the only proposal being discussed the now. In addition increases after January will be reviewed on a monthly basis but would not exceed 500,000 BPD (monthly meetings would be a change from the norm).







WTI crude oil futures are currently trading near unchanged at $45.36 (up $0.08 on the day)