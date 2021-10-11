A look ahead to North American tomorrow's data and events

JOLTS job openings

Tomorrow the JOLTS job openings for August will highlight the economic releases. The expectations are for job openings to increase modestly to 10.95M vs 10.93M last month.





A number that high would be another record for the series. Prior to this year the high water mark for the data was around 7.6M jobs. The data will be released at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT











In addition to the jobs data,:

