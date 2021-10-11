A look ahead to North American tomorrow's data and events
JOLTS job openings
Tomorrow the JOLTS job openings for August will highlight the economic releases. The expectations are for job openings to increase modestly to 10.95M vs 10.93M last month.
A number that high would be another record for the series. Prior to this year the high water mark for the data was around 7.6M jobs. The data will be released at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT
In addition to the jobs data,:
- NFIB small business index is expected to dip to 99.7 from 100.1. That release will be before the US open at 6 AM ET/1000 GMT. The high was 102.5 in July
- FOMC member Clara will speak at 11:15 AM ET/1515 GMT
- The U.S. Treasury will auction off $58 billion of 3 year notes and $38 billion 10 year notes (actually nine year and 10 months) at 1 PM ET. On Wednesday, the treasury will auction off $24 billion of 30 year bonds (29 year and 10 months) also at 1 PM ET