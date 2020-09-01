A look at the latest spending trackers

US improvement slowing, Canada declines sharply

From Bank of America -- Entertainment leading continued improvement but middle-income spending appearing to slow.



From JPMorgan - August spending overall holding up but little improvement in discretionary spending.

TD Securities on Canadian spending - Surprise drop in home furnishings, professional services and financial services. Clothing spending slows.







This is counter-intuitive because it's the US government that cut benefits in August. There was some pent-up demand coming out of the lockdown but that may have disappeared and back-to-school clothing demand is likely lower.





Overall, this is a completely mixed picture. At best there's a slowdown in the improvement, at worst there's a real slowdown in spending on discretionary items.





