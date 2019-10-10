A look at the roller coaster ride in US futures so far today

The risk roller coaster may yet continue ahead of trade talks later today





In a situation like this, pretty much all rules go out the window as market participants will zoom in and stay focused on the headlines instead.





There will be a place and time to scrutinise what the actual events - breakdown of talks or a partial trade deal - may mean in the grand scheme of things but at this juncture, it's all about the immediate reaction to the news/rumours.





As it stands, there's still a hint of uncertainty going into the start of talks later today but markets have recovered from the dour risk mood earlier. For me, the current positioning hints at caution more than anything else; pretty much a reset.



