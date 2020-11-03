A look at the splits in four early counties in Indiana compared to 2016 (spoiler: bad news for Trump)

What do the earliest votes show





Today: Trump leads Steuben 69.7-25.8%.. 2016: 72.2-37.4%



Today: Trump leads DeKalb 68.3-29.9%.... 2016: 71.7-23.4%

Today: Trump leads Greene 68.3-29.7%... 2016: 74.7-21.3%

Today: Trump leads Jay 69.9-28.4%... 2016: 71.6%-23.7%



Trump's lead is smaller in every case. That's a bad sign for the president. I would caution that these are early numbers but all of them are reporting around 50% of votes.





Needless to say, if Trump is 4-5 points behind where he was in 2016, that's all she wrote. The big caution is that Democrats were more likely to vote by mail, so in-person voting counting could be later. But some states count the in person ones first. From what I understand, Indiana didn't begin processing the votes until today, so I think that's bad for Trump (because they would be counted later) but I would be cautious with that.





Update: Dubois is now reporting 67.0%-31.3% Trump vs 67.1%-27.1% in the last election. That's with 74% of votes counted. That's a tighter spread than last time.

