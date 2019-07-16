A quick look at today's earnings so far and how those stocks are doing

What do the reports say so far





JPMorgan





JPM earned $2.82 a share, beating the $2.50 estimate and it also handily beat on revenues but the company cut its net interest income forecast to $57.5B from $58.0B in the previous quarter. Jamie Dimon said the company expects up to 3 Fed rate cuts this year and the CFO said that net interest income outlook is dependent on that coming to fruition. Shares are down 1.45% in the premarket.





Aslo note the comment from Dimon: "We continue to see positive momentum with the US consumer - healthy confidence levels, solid job creation and rising wages - which are reflected in our Consumer & Community Banking results."







Goldman Sachs





Goldman Sachs crushed estimates by earning $5.81 per share compared to the $4.89 consensus. The dividend was boosted to $1.25 per quarter from 85-cents. Shares are up 1.4% in the premarket.







Johnson & Johnson







Johnson & Johnson earned $2.58 compared to $2.46 expected and the company also raised its full-year sales outlook. Shares are up 0.4% premarket







Domino's Pizza





DPZ earned $2.19 compared to $2.02 per share but sales and US same-store sales both missed and that has sent shares 7% lower.





Wells Fargo





WFC earned $1.30 compared to $1.16 expected with revenues also on the strong side but net interest income missed the lowest estimate. Shares are down 0.6%.





Overall, S&P 500 futures are still in positive territory, up only narrowly. Yesterday the index rose 0.53 points to 3014.

