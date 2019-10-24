A look at what's coming up on a busy US economic calendar

What's coming up





The top item on the agenda today is the September durable goods orders report. The numbers on industry and manufacturing have been soft for months and this will be another test. Expectations are low with the consensus at -0.7% on the headline and -0.2% on core orders.





At the same time, we also get weekly US initial jobless claims and the start of Draghi's final press conference.





At 1345 GMT, the focus shifts to the forward-looking sentiment indicators from Markit. Both the manufacturing survey and services survey are due at that time.





At 1400 GMT, the new home sales numbers are due. The consensus is an annualized pace of 702K.







A key event that I will be watch is a speech from VP Mike Pence on China at 1500 GMT (11 am ET). Reuters has a good preview





Just after 1700 GMT, we get the results of a 7-year Treasury auction.







It's also the busiest day of the quarter for earnings, with 45 S&P 500 companies on the docket.

