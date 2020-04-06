A look at why the market is feeling optimistic about the coronavirus trajectory to start the week

Some positive signs from the coronavirus trajectory in some hot spots





















Meanwhile, the Bloomberg count on total coronavirus deaths also looks to have started to turn the corner as of yesterday:









The market can take hope in the recent coronavirus trajectory in the places above, and that could fuel more optimism in the coming sessions. However, this is merely the first step in trying to even take a look at going back to normalcy.



If anything, it just shows that lockdown and containment measures are working but there is still a long way to go before most places will consider lifting them as the case loads remain in the thousands, not to mention the risks of a secondary outbreak.





