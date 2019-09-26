A "looming wall of dollar debt" in China - default set to increase in 2020
Get prepared for this next year says Bloomberg
- A record pace of defaults hit China's domestic bonds this year
- In 2020, it could be the offshore market's turn
- That's because of a looming wall of dollar debt, issued by now-stressed borrowers, that comes to maturity.
- There's $8.6 billion of offshore bonds coming due next year that currently have at least 15% yields -- classifying them as stressed, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
here is the link for more scary reading.