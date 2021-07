Light changes among European indices

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1% With bonds also looking more flattish, there isn't much for traders to work with at the moment as the countdown to the FOMC meeting later continues.





US futures are more tepid, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures down 0.2% to get things going on the session.