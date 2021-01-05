A mixed start to the day as risk creeps back up

The early stages are hinting at some indecisive tones in the market

European indices have pared their opening declines to flat levels, while S&P 500 futures have turned losses of nearly 0.4% to be up by 0.2% currently:















I would argue that we'd only get a better sense of things once Wall Street enters later and once we get more clarity from the Georgia runoffs - whatever the outcome may be - later in the day or some time tomorrow.

This just hints at more indecisive tones following the risk retreat yesterday as the market continues to sort itself out to start the new year.