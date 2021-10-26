A more push and pull feel in FX so far on the day

Dollar keeps more mixed amid light changes across the board

EUR/USD is resting within a 18 pips range so far today and is now trading around 1.1610 as price action remains more sticky with little for traders to work with on the session.





There are large expiries seen around 1.1600 this week for the pair so that is something to consider that could keep price action more contained ahead of the ECB.





Elsewhere, USD/JPY is still looking for some upside push and testing the 114.00 level since the start of the session here . And AUD/USD has pulled itself back up after a drop from 0.7510 to 0.7490 to trade back to 0.7500 levels currently.





There is a lack of clear catalysts for a move but risk sentiment is still seen more positive so that is worth keeping in mind going into North American trading.





European indices are up around 0.7% to 1.0% while US futures are trading at the highs, with S&P 500 futures up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.7%, and Dow futures up 0.3%.