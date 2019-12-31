A quieter end to an otherwise loud 2019

Volatility may not be there, but the year was certainly eventful

Markets are keeping more quiet overall today with little to really latch on to in the final trading day of the year. Currencies are largely mixed while bonds and equities are retreating slightly amid year-end flows and positioning adjustments.





Despite the "volatility is dead" chants in the currencies space especially, it has been a hectic and eventful year in markets - particularly the last two months.





Among other things, we had:





US-China trade tensions escalate, before a Phase One deal was reached

Global economic slowdown continued with some green shoots towards the year-end

We finally saw the 'crazy' inverted yield curve

Major central banks dial up the easing bias, notably Fed, ECB, RBA and RBNZ

Equities continue to rally towards year-end, BTFD mentality prevails

Brexit deadline continues to get delayed

UK had another general election to break the Brexit impasse

Repo madness saw the Fed intervene in funding markets once again

US-North Korea relations turn sour once again

Middle East tensions continue to stay the course, Saudi oil plants got attacked

Aramco finally reaches IPO and makes its debut in markets

Hong Kong protests stir up further tensions between the West and China





I am sure there is plenty that I'm missing but those are just at the top of my head for now. Looking ahead to next year, there is plenty more to come with some of the same old stories set to continue to play out over the next twelve months - at least.





I'd like to wish everyone a Happy New Year and may 2020 be a wonderful and blessed year for you and your family and friends! See you all next year. ;)



