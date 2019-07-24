A New York judge rules President Trump must face lawsuit, but dismisses RICO charges

Via Reuters, news that a US federal judge said Trump must face part of a lawsuit alleging they used their family name to promote sham marketing opportunities, but dismissed racketeering claims at the centre of the case.

dismissed claims under the federal racketeering law known as RICO

The dismissal of RICO charges is a plus for Trump. Those can be nasty.





Can the Prez be compelled to appear in court on the other matters?





