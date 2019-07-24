A New York judge rules President Trump must face lawsuit, but dismisses RICO charges

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via Reuters, news that a US federal judge said Trump must face part of a lawsuit alleging they used their family name to promote sham marketing opportunities, but dismissed racketeering claims at the centre of the case.

  • dismissed claims under the federal racketeering law known as RICO 
The dismissal of RICO charges is a plus for Trump. Those can be nasty.

Here is the Reuters report, link.

Can the Prez be compelled to appear in court on the other matters?  

This isn't the judge … ;-)

