A northeastern China province is reporting increasing cases of coronavirus

Heilongjiang province borders Russia and is reporting increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Suifenhe is a city in the Heilongjiang province, it has strengthened its border controls with Russia and is building a temporary hospital.





On the 9th of April China state media reported 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province. Today they are reporting 79 new cases.

Citing the cases as 'imported'. FWIW.

This is worth watching developments as a potential second wave hotspot in China.





---