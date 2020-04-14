A northeastern China province is reporting increasing cases of coronavirus

Heilongjiang province borders Russia and is reporting increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Suifenhe is a city in the Heilongjiang province, it has strengthened its border controls with Russia and is building a temporary hospital.

On the 9th of April China state media reported  40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province. Today they are reporting 79 new cases.
  • Citing the cases as 'imported'. FWIW. 
This is worth watching developments as a potential second wave hotspot in China. 

---

