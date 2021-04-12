A positive signal for the UK as parts of the economy reopen today

The UK has allowed non-essential shops to reopen starting from today

A really optimistic signal is that UK footfall across all retail destinations are reported to be up by 218% week-on-week, which indicates that people are actually up and about already.





That may yet provide a strong tailwind for April and Q2 prospects, especially if pent-up demand translates over to consumption activity during the quarter.





If things continue to go well with the virus situation and the vaccine rollout stays on course, summer is starting to look really bright for the UK; all things considered.