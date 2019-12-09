A quick glance at the key risk events in markets this week

It is going to be an eventful week in markets despite the slower start today





Tuesday, 10 December

- RBA governor Philip Lowe speaks at the AusPayNet Summit in Sydney

- China November CPI data

- Germany December ZEW survey current conditions, expectations





Wednesday, 11 December

- US November CPI data

- FOMC December monetary policy meeting & Fed chair Powell press conference





Thursday, 12 December

- SNB December monetary policy meeting

- ECB December monetary policy meeting & ECB president Lagarde press conference

- BOC governor Stephen Poloz speaks about the Canadian economic outlook for 2020





Friday, 13 December

- US November retail sales data





Sunday, 15 December



ForexLive

- Deadline before US tariffs on $156 billion of Chinese goods go into effect ( preview





These will be the key ones to pay attention to but there will also be other smaller data releases during the week that will also have some say to the ebb and flow of things.





As such, fret not about the lack of meaningful moves in markets so far today. Things will surely heat up over the next few days.





Let us take a look at what else is on the agenda: