A quick look at markets ahead of North American trading

Risk-off sentiment continues to dominate

S&P 500 futures -1.5%

Eurostoxx -1.8%

Germany DAX -1.8%

France CAC 40 -2.1%





The move is basically a signal that they're not holding much hope for trade negotiations anymore and it shows that China is fighting back in arguably the only way (most effective short-term measure) it really can for the time being.





It also sends a signal that they don't care for Trump's recent jibes on currency manipulation and raises the risk of a full-blown currency war down the road. The unpredictability of the situation is leading to markets being more risk averse as such.





It's an ugly day for risk assets and the dollar isn't looking that pretty either as it has fallen a bit today towards the tail end of the session. If this is anything to go by, we should be prepared for more days like these in 2H 2019 as the trade war enters a new phase.



