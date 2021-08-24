A quiet one on the data docket in Europe today

A slow and steady start to the new day after a more lively one yesterday





Risk sentiment continues to keep steadier overall after a promising start to the new week, helped by the Jackson Hole focus and improved virus sentiment overall.





On the latter front, China reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases yesterday - the first time since July - but Australia and New Zealand are still seeing case counts on the rise today and that is something to be mindful about.





There's also the Pfizer news yesterday here in case you missed it.





The hope continues to be that as vaccinations gather pace and improve globally, it should help to ease concerns on the delta variant and virus spread overall.









The market is keeping quieter to start the new day with major currencies showing little poise overall while US futures are up slightly alongside Treasury yields.





It looks like risk should hold steadier for the most part with little in Europe to really shake things up in the session ahead.





0600 GMT - Germany Q2 final GDP figures

The preliminary report can be found here . The final figures should just reaffirm a modest bounce back in the German economy in the last quarter as virus restrictions are eased. Not much else to take note of from the release.





1000 GMT - UK August CBI retailing reported sales

Prior release can be found here . The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. A minor data point.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.