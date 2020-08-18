A rather empty calendar day beckons in Europe

Nothing major on the agenda in the session ahead





Gold is also starting to creep higher and looking towards $2,000 while equities are keeping firmer for the most part with the Nasdaq closing at a record level with the S&P 500 closing just shy of its own all-time high. The latter is still a key spot to watch:







The only event to take note of is a speech by ECB vice president Luis de Guindos at 0800 GMT. That will cover "Economic consequences of the crisis and recovery measures in Spain and the Eurozone". As such, he may touch a bit on the economy and policy.





The dollar is slightly weaker across the board to start the day, carrying over from trading yesterday as the market keeps calmer tones for the most part. USD/JPY is breaking under 106.00 once again while EUR/USD is flirting with the 1.1900 handle.