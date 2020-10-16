A report on Chinese data reliability is not what you think

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Economist with an article, unfortunately gated, titled  Can China's reported growth be trusted?

Linked in case you can get access. 

But, if not, in brief:
  • real GDP growth has been abnormally smooth
  • Capital Economics says there is consistent overstating of growth
  • But a study from the San Francisco Fed says the manipulation of the GDP data goes both ways but has become less reliable since 2013
  • Fed economists say that apart from real GDP, many Chinese indicators have actually become more reliable, which allows the use of GDP proxies for a more reliable indication of growth

