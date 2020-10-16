A report on Chinese data reliability is not what you think

The Economist with an article, unfortunately gated, titled Can China's reported growth be trusted?





But, if not, in brief:

real GDP growth has been abnormally smooth

Capital Economics says there is consistent overstating of growth

But a study from the San Francisco Fed says the manipulation of the GDP data goes both ways but has become less reliable since 2013

Fed economists say that apart from real GDP, many Chinese indicators have actually become more reliable, which allows the use of GDP proxies for a more reliable indication of growth





Linked in case you can get access.