A rough start to the day for European equities

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

But at least investors can take some comfort from a calmer bond market

  • Eurostoxx -1.1%
  • Germany DAX -1.3%
  • France CAC 40 -1.2%
  • UK FTSE -1.2%
  • Spain IBEX -1.5%
This keeps in tune with the drop in US futures, although there is some assurance from the bonds that things may be calming down - suspiciously so.Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

10-year German bunds are bid right off the bat and down near 4 bps from the open:

GDBR10Y
As much as the Fed and ECB would not like to be involved and hoping for things to calm itself down, they might be left with little choice but to step in ahead of the weekend.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose