A round-up of a few outlooks and price forecasts for oil

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Oil is not doing a lot here during the Asia session, not much happening across the forex space either. 

A few comments and forecasts from around the place.

CBA (via Reuters):
  • We continue to see oil prices tracking higher in H2 2021 as oil demand growth outpaces supply growth
  • projection for Brent is to $85 by Q4

An ANZ note:
  • With demand holding up, the market is starting to sense the 400kb/d increase in OPEC+ will not be enough to keep the market balanced. Inventories continue to fall, both in the U.S. and across the OECD
Barclays note:
  • sees prices higher by $3 to $5/bbl for the remainder of 2021, to as high as $100 thoug if OPEC+ is too slow in bringing back supplies
  • citing faster-than-expected normalisation in OECD inventories
  • drops 2022 forecast by $3/bbl for 2022 citing their expected larger surplus



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose