A round-up of a few outlooks and price forecasts for oil

CBA (via Reuters):

We continue to see oil prices tracking higher in H2 2021 as oil demand growth outpaces supply growth

projection for Brent is to $85 by Q4





An ANZ note:

With demand holding up, the market is starting to sense the 400kb/d increase in OPEC+ will not be enough to keep the market balanced. Inventories continue to fall, both in the U.S. and across the OECD

Barclays note:

sees prices higher by $3 to $5/bbl for the remainder of 2021, to as high as $100 thoug if OPEC+ is too slow in bringing back supplies

citing faster-than-expected normalisation in OECD inventories

drops 2022 forecast by $3/bbl for 2022 citing their expected larger surplus







