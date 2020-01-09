A senior Fed economist warns recession could make the US like Japan or Europe
Michael Kiley, a deputy director in the Federal Reserve Board's financial stability unit
- said even a moderate recession in the U.S. "may result in near-zero interest rates at long maturities, bringing U.S. experience closer to that seen in Europe and Japan."
- which would limit the effectiveness of Fed QE … with longer-term yields already low or heading lower there might not be much more economic benefit to get from undertaking asset purchases
via Bloomberg, more there at the link