A serving of higher yields to go along with non-farm payrolls

Treasury yields continue to break higher





Money is getting out of US Treasuries and into global equities. That paradigm is a major drag on the US dollar this week and is extending today with US 10-year yields up 4.5 bps to 0.8685%.





Normally there is a more-restrained trading range ahead of non-farm payrolls but in the post-pandemic world economic data doesn't matter anymore. Even USD/CAD is at an extreme for the day with the Canadian jobs report also on tap.





Moreso than the data, I'm looking towards the end-of-day (in Europe and the US) to see if we get retracements in risk assets and runaway trains like EUR/USD.



