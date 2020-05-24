A short GBP/JPY trade recommendation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The arguments you may seen cited in favour of short GBP/JPY in summary:

  • bias favouring yen strength
  • speculation on negative rates in the UK 
With the risk is the on the popularity of the short GBP trade, a crowded position.

SG weigh in on the trade:
  • improvement in risk sentiment overall and renewed collapse in volatility - gives a bullish yen bias
  • Bank of England has a massive task ahead - retail sales bad, public sector finances are worse than expected ... talk around negative rates piles pressure on GBP
SG trade idea on the pair (this from Friday):
  • Shorting GBP/JPY at 130.70
  • 136 stop
  • 120 target
short GBP/JPY chart

