A short GBP/JPY trade recommendation

The arguments you may seen cited in favour of short GBP/JPY in summary:

bias favouring yen strength

speculation on negative rates in the UK

With the risk is the on the popularity of the short GBP trade, a crowded position.





SG weigh in on the trade:

improvement in risk sentiment overall and renewed collapse in volatility - gives a bullish yen bias

Bank of England has a massive task ahead - retail sales bad, public sector finances are worse than expected ... talk around negative rates piles pressure on GBP

SG trade idea on the pair (this from Friday):

Shorting GBP/JPY at 130.70

136 stop

120 target









