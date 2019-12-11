A snapshot pic of the final UK election polls - Cons still ahead

This is a screenshot via Reuters summary of the most recent polls.









The question for GBP is will Boris Johnson's Conservatives get a workable majority in parliament, which would give some certainty on Brexit. A hung parliament cannot be ruled out, but the suggested outcome of those polls above is aa win for BJ and some certainty on Brexit ahead.





Caveats (of course)

The trend has been a narrowing in the gap between the two major parties (I've posted a couple of summary pieces on this yesterday and today) This is not over. Polls open in the UK Thursday moirning and by this time tomorrow we'll be getting results trickling in.



