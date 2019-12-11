A snapshot pic of the final UK election polls - Cons still ahead
This is a screenshot via Reuters summary of the most recent polls.
The question for GBP is will Boris Johnson's Conservatives get a workable majority in parliament, which would give some certainty on Brexit. A hung parliament cannot be ruled out, but the suggested outcome of those polls above is aa win for BJ and some certainty on Brexit ahead.
Caveats (of course)
- The trend has been a narrowing in the gap between the two major parties (I've posted a couple of summary pieces on this yesterday and today)
- This is not over. Polls open in the UK Thursday moirning and by this time tomorrow we'll be getting results trickling in.