A sobering look at the shipping crisis

No easy solutions and the problem may last for a long time





One of the best things I read this weekend was a Medium post from a trucker describing what's happening in US shipping on the ground and why it won't be fixed any time soon.





Crushing wait times at ports

Shortage of shipping container chassis

Containers are being stored wherever they can find space, just so they can unload the next ship

Warehouse unloading is also a snag due to poor worker pay and shortages

Consumers will be hit next with delays



He highlights how it's a problem right from the port through trucking incentives and at warehouses.







This is the scary part:



