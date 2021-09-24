A softer open for European equities today

Risk trades encounter a little anxiety to start the session

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.4%

This comes as the Hang Seng also dribbles lower in late afternoon trading, with the index now down by 1.2% on the day. Elsewhere, US futures are also leaning towards the softer side now with S&P 500 futures marked down by 0.2% and Nasdaq futures down 0.3%.





10-year Treasury yields are still holding up, keeping near 1.44% so far on the day.



