A softer open for European equities today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk trades encounter a little anxiety to start the session

  • Eurostoxx -0.3%
  • Germany DAX -0.6%
  • France CAC 40 -0.4%
  • UK FTSE flat
  • Spain IBEX -0.4%
This comes as the Hang Seng also dribbles lower in late afternoon trading, with the index now down by 1.2% on the day. Elsewhere, US futures are also leaning towards the softer side now with S&P 500 futures marked down by 0.2% and Nasdaq futures down 0.3%.

10-year Treasury yields are still holding up, keeping near 1.44% so far on the day.

