A somber day in financial markets, we remember

Sad memories





It's hard to believe it's been 18 years since 9/11/01.







246 people were killed on their morning flights 2,606 people who worked at the Twin Towers or the Pentagon and 343 firefighters. Many more are still suffering.







You don't have to work in financial markets for long to find someone who was touched by events. Take a moment today to think about them and all the others killed by terrorism. Let's hope for a more-peaceful world after another 18 years has passed.



