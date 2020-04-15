A study shows that US may need to maintain social distancing until 2022

According to a study by researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health









The study cites examples from South Korea and Singapore, noting that effective distancing could reduce the strain of healthcare systems and enable contact tracing to be feasible.





Adding that even in the case of "apparent elimination", surveillance for COVID-19 should still be maintained as a resurgence in contagion may be possible even as late as 2024.





In findings published yesterday, the researches noted that "intermittent distancing may be required into 2022 unless critical care capacity is increased substantially or a treatment or vaccine becomes available".