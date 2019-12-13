A potential stumbling block in the US-China trade deal?

CNBC reporter says that China leaders have not accepted the deal just yet, citing sources - including one from the government





"Hearing from sources here- one government- #China leaders not yet accepted deal. Issues? 1) $50bln purchases hard target. Other #trade partners (Europe, LatAm) complain about what is seen as "reallocation of purchases", could challenge Beijing at @wto.."

Markets aren't really giving much thought to the commentary here but it may be something to take note just in case. So far, Chinese officials have continued to keep rather mum about the whole situation despite the offer being made by the US last week.







ForexLive

The US camp has talked up a big game since overnight trading and it would be a real blow to risk assets if this all comes undone from hereon.

CNBC reporter, Eunice Yoon, tweets: