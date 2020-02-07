A survey has shown UK shops reporting their biggest sales jump in 6 years

The news has been bleak here today, but this is something more positive

UK retailers had their biggest increase in sales in six years in January

Accountancy firm BDO High Street Sales Tracker

sales + 5.7% last month

biggest annual rise since January 2014

gains seen across all sectors

BDO warned that the January sales surge might not last

"This may be a false dawn in terms of a high street recovery"

signs that retailers were sitting on high levels of stock and that buying orders had fallen again, suggesting that discounting was driving sales

"February will show whether consumer confidence has got a toehold in some kind of recovery for retail"

Regradless, on a day like this, I'll take it




























