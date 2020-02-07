A survey has shown UK shops reporting their biggest sales jump in 6 years
The news has been bleak here today, but this is something more positive
- UK retailers had their biggest increase in sales in six years in January
Accountancy firm BDO High Street Sales Tracker
- sales + 5.7% last month
- biggest annual rise since January 2014
- gains seen across all sectors
BDO warned that the January sales surge might not last
- "This may be a false dawn in terms of a high street recovery"
- signs that retailers were sitting on high levels of stock and that buying orders had fallen again, suggesting that discounting was driving sales
- "February will show whether consumer confidence has got a toehold in some kind of recovery for retail"
Regradless, on a day like this, I'll take it