A tanker seized in the Sea of Oman. Presumed to be an Iranian attack.

Tensions increasing

There is a tweet from Refinitiv Energy saying:

"an exchange a missile fire between Iranian, Israeli, British and American warships off the coast of the UAA and the British Ministry of Defense asked all international ships not to approach the scene of the event"













Reports of four oil tankers off UAE coast in the Sea of Oman area control steering with one ship attacked.



The price of crude oil has been rebounding and trades currently at $70.56. That is Will off the earlier lows which saw the price tumbled to $69.18. The high price today reached $71.92.





Earlier there was a tweet from NY Times Fassihi saying: