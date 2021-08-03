A tanker seized in the Sea of Oman. Presumed to be an Iranian attack.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Tensions increasing

There is a tweet from Refinitiv Energy saying:
"an exchange a missile fire between Iranian, Israeli, British and American warships off the coast of the UAA and the British Ministry of Defense asked all international ships not to approach the scene of the event" 

Earlier there was a tweet  from NY Times Fassihi saying:
  • Reports of four oil tankers off UAE coast in the Sea of Oman area control steering with one ship attacked.
Fassihi

The price of crude oil has been rebounding and trades currently at $70.56.  That is Will off the earlier lows which saw the price tumbled to $69.18. The high price today reached $71.92.

Crude oil
