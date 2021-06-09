A taste of the summer lull

The market is looking very disinterested today

Major currencies are virtually flat and dollar pairs are keeping within 6(!) pips of one another at the moment, holding within very narrow ranges so far today.





It is still early as we await European traders to enter the fray but given the anticipation towards the BOC, US CPI data, and ECB this week, we might not get much for now.





US futures are also flattish as there isn't much conviction to chase any big moves just yet, though the Nasdaq did at least build on Monday gains in trading yesterday.





If anything, this could be a bit of a taste of what to expect in July if the Fed continues to hold its cards close to its chest ahead of Jackson Hole.