A third COVID-19 vaccine shot will be offered to people over 50 in the UK

The UK Times has the report, saying the third shot is to be offered in Autumn (Fall).

The third shot is said to be aimed at reducing threat of infections spreading ahead of the Christmas holiday season. Trials are progressing, with two options:

using vaccines specifically modified to tackle new variants using one of the three versions already in use: Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca (AZN.L) or Moderna





---

The UK vaccine rollout is a smashing success so far. There is still work to be done but more than 30 million people in the country have received shot #1 of a vaccine.















