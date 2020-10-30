A Trump win this time would be a far bigger upset

Of course, the election is about the electoral college not the national vote. Consider the margins that Clinton lost this trio of swing states:

Michigan (0.3 percentage points)



Pennsylvania (0.7)

Wisconsin (0.7)

If Biden can turn those three; or Michigan and Wisconsin along with Arizona or North Carolina then it's a Biden win.





In 2016, the average for Michigan was Clinton +3.6. Trump won by 0.3pp. Right now it's Biden +6.5.





In 2016, the average for Pennsylvania was Clinton +2.1. Trump won by 0.7 pp. Right now it's Biden +3.6.





In 2016, the average for Wisconsin was Clinton 6.5. Trump won by 0.7 pp. Right now it's Biden +6.4 but the state is getting hammered by covid.







Add in much better numbers in North Carolina (Biden +0.6), Arizona (tie), Ohio (tie), Georgia (Biden +0.4) and Florida (Biden +1.2) and there are so many ways Trump can lose.







I'm not saying it's impossible for Trump to lose -- not by a longshot -- but it would be a bigger upset than four years ago.

