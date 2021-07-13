A typical summer's morning in Europe so far

Major currencies caught in a narrow range

The market is relatively quiet and there isn't much action all around as we await the release of the US CPI data later in the day to perhaps provide a spark.





The dollar is trading steadier against the major currencies bloc with little change observed in general. The aussie is leading gains but even then it isn't suggestive of much (AUD/USD up 0.2%) as the upside push is capped around 0.7500 for now.









Elsewhere, equities and bond yields are not offering traders much to work with amid more flattish sentiment for the time being.





In commodities, oil is holding a slight advance after the turnaround yesterday as prices are up 0.4% to $74.40 with dip buyers continuing to prove their mettle.