A UN report says North Korea can likely arm its intercontinental ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads
A United Nations panel that reports to the U.N. Security Council with the worrying, and unsurprising news:
- "It is highly likely that a nuclear device can be mounted on the intercontinental ballistic missiles, and it is also likely that a nuclear device can be mounted on the medium-range ballistic missiles and short-range ballistic missiles"
Weapons development has proceeded in leaps and bounds during the relaxation US pressure in the previous administration.
Nikkei has more here (may be gated)