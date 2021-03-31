A UN report says North Korea can likely arm its intercontinental ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A United Nations panel that reports to the U.N. Security Council with the worrying, and unsurprising news:

  • "It is highly likely that a nuclear device can be mounted on the intercontinental ballistic missiles, and it is also likely that a nuclear device can be mounted on the medium-range ballistic missiles and short-range ballistic missiles" 
Weapons development has proceeded in leaps and bounds during the relaxation US pressure in the previous administration. 

Nikkei has more here (may be gated)  

