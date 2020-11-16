A US coronavirus economic relief package remains elusive

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Senate Republicans with separate interivews, but similar comments.

Senator Roy Blunt: 
  • There seems to be more interest in trying to move a omnibus [government funding] package, and more serious discussion about that, than I've heard so far about a COVID package.

Senator Shelby:
  • senate will not be passing gigantic stimulus measure now
  • doubtful a large relief bill would pass later
  • maybe some potential fortargeted measures 

