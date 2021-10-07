A US nuclear submarine has been damaged in international waters (South China Sea reportedly)

Various sources reporting, this below via CNN:

A number of sailors on board the USS Connecticut were injured in the accident

None of the injuries were life-threatening

Navy reports that the submarine is in safe and stable condition



It's unclear what the Seawolf-class submarine may have hit while it was submerged

South China Sea apparently the location:





A US nuclear-powered submarine struck an object underwater in the South China Sea on Saturday, according to two defense officials.