A US nuclear submarine has been damaged in international waters (South China Sea reportedly)
Various sources reporting, this below via CNN:A US nuclear-powered submarine struck an object underwater in the South China Sea on Saturday, according to two defense officials.
- A number of sailors on board the USS Connecticut were injured in the accident
- None of the injuries were life-threatening
- Navy reports that the submarine is in safe and stable condition
- It's unclear what the Seawolf-class submarine may have hit while it was submerged
South China Sea apparently the location: