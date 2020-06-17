A US - UK trade deal is unlikely before the US presidential election in November

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Greg posted the news earlier on the outlook for the free trade negotiations between the US and UK

Check out Gregs post for more info, and also this recap:
  • America's top trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer's says a deal with the UK is unlikely before the US presidential election in November.
  • "There are very, very fundamental issues that we have to come to grips with"
  • "I don't want anyone to think this is going to be a rollover."
Report with more via BBC, link here 

Greg posted the news earlier on the outlook for the free trade negotiations between the US and UK

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose