A US - UK trade deal is unlikely before the US presidential election in November

Greg posted the news earlier on the outlook for the free trade negotiations between the US and UK

Check out Gregs post for more info, and also this recap:

America's top trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer's says a deal with the UK is unlikely before the US presidential election in November.

"There are very, very fundamental issues that we have to come to grips with"

"I don't want anyone to think this is going to be a rollover."













