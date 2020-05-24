A weekend of rising US-China strains (ICYMI)
It'd take a week to catch up on all the US-China niggles just over the weekend!
I posted a few of these on the weekend:
- China says the US bill to delist Chinese companies is "directly targeting China"
- Hong Kong protests on Sunday - to oppose China's national security law
- On the horizon next week - vote in US Congress to sanction China officials over human rights abuse
- China will not back down from "US quickening technology war mongering" - warn of "ample countermeasures"
- US to add 33 Chinese firms, institutions to an economic blacklist - accusation of helping China spy, links to WMDs
- US accuses China government of blocking US airlines flying to China
- US administration is suspicious of China nuclear weapon tests - may do so too
- White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday. "It looks like, with this national security law, they're going to basically take over Hong Kong," O'Brien said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
- "And if they do ... Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo will likely be unable to certify that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy and if that happens there will be sanctions that will be imposed on Hong Kong and China," he said.
- China Foreign Minister Wang Yi warning "China has no intention to change the U.S., nor to replace the U.S. It is also wishful thinking for the U.S. to change China," Wang said Sunday during his annual news briefing on the sidelines of National People's Congress meetings in Beijing. He also criticized the U.S. for slowing its nuclear negotiations with North Korea and warned it not to cross Beijing's "red line" on Taiwan.
Add all these to the growing list:
- coronavirus origin and spread
- trade
- tension over new rules from Beijing to be imposed on Hong Kong
- Taiwan