A year ago today, the Fed pulled out all the stops to save the market
The Fed turned the market on its head on this very day last year
The Fed came to the rescue (↑) with an unprecedented wave of support measures like we've never seen before and that has flipped sentiment completely alongside their other stimulus measures at the time to prevent a further collapse.
As much as there is concern about the recent tantrum on reflation (even before the taper) and fears that tax hikes may scupper high-flying stocks, this is a reminder of the power of easy money and what the Fed can do to relieve the pain.