Abe: Japanese government and BOJ will always work together closely
Comments by Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe
- Says that monetary easing has achieved results in employment
But sadly, that hasn't translated into anything on the inflation front and that is what matters the most. With the government having moved forward with the latest sales tax hike, it'll be interesting to see if this will force the BOJ into more easing down the road should the Japanese economy struggle in the coming quarters.